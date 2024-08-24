Wrapped AVAX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59.21 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $166.00 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $27.63 or 0.00042981 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00249707 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,007,313 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,097,382.00702292. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.35863759 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1109 active market(s) with $74,380,579.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.