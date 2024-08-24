Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.51.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
