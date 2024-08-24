Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.50.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. Equities analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 2.1220557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

