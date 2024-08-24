Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,631. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

