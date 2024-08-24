Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

