Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

ZTS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,088. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.