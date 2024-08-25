1,116 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $219.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

