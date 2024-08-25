1,116 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period.
SAP Price Performance
Shares of SAP opened at $219.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.