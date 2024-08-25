14,034 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 52,448,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,217,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.