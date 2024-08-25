150,914 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 1,932,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
