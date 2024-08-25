1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

