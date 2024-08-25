1,856 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $108,688,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

AWK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,906. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.