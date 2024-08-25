2,656 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

