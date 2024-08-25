3,854 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4,539.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 3,962,094 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

