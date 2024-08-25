4,158 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 4,475,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

