4,912 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $52.88 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

