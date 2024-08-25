AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.22

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $18.59. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 7,401 shares changing hands.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

