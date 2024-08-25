Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.00. The firm has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75.
Abitibi Royalties Company Profile
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
