Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 0.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 3,101,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

