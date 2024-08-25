Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $251,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VOO traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.66. 5,102,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

