Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 113,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 799,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,923. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

