Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 17.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 978,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

