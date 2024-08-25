Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after acquiring an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.82. The company had a trading volume of 184,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $213.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

