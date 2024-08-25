Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $34.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 14.8% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.91. 2,334,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

