Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,683. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

