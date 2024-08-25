Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

