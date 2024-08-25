Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 2,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Alger 35 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

