Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.59

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.59 and traded as low as C$14.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 6,851 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The firm has a market cap of C$587.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.7736077 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

