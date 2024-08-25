Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $5,894,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. 7,286,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,501,628. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

