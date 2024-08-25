ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.54

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $28.43. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 5,106 shares traded.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Active REIT ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.