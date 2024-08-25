ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.54

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $28.43. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 5,106 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REIT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

