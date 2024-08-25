Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.