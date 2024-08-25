Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.41.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
