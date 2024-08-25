Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.