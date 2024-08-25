American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.42. 521,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,906. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

