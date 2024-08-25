AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.77. 764,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,026. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

