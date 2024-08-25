AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $189,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $220.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,003,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average of $205.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.