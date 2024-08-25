AMG National Trust Bank Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,318 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,842,000. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 251.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

