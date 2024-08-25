AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $500.59. The stock had a trading volume of 679,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

