AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 34,749 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 2.00% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,007,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 147,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

