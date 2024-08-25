AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,218 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 334,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,892. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

