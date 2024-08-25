AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,278 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,078 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

