AMI Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 26,586 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Braze by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.
BRZE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,096. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
