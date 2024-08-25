AMI Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 26,586 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Braze by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Braze Trading Up 3.2 %

BRZE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,096. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.