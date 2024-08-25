AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 410,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

