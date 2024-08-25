AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,735,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $102,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.13. 263,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

