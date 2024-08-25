AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,941 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Neogen worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

