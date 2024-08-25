AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,685 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PagerDuty worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PD traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,293. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

