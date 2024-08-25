Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.98

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.98 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.31). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.44), with a volume of 25,827 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
