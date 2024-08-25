API3 Price Reaches $1.73 (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. API3 has a total market cap of $201.48 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 139,278,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,304,125 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

