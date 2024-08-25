Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Argus

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Argus from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of APO opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 127.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

