Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.31 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00011393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $316.53 million and $5.31 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

