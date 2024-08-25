ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.20

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.20 and traded as high as C$25.32. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 1,150,855 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.68.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.24.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8700361 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total transaction of C$446,181.75. Insiders have sold a total of 67,942 shares of company stock worth $1,728,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.