Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $60.50 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

